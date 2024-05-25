Woodpeckers Rally from Six Run Deficit to Shock Salem in Extras

SALEM, VA - After falling behind 7-1 early Saturday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (21-23) pulled off their biggest comeback of the 2024 season and stunned the Salem Red Sox (22-22), 8-7 in ten innings. Having run out of available arms, the Woodpeckers turned to position player Juan Santander (SV, 1) in the tenth, who earned his first professional save by retiring all three batters he faced.

Fayetteville took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Xavier Casserilla in the top of the first. Then, Salem poured it on in the bottom half, scoring six times and chasing Woodpeckers starter Sandy Mejia from the game early. The Red Sox added another in the second on an Abel Mercedes wild pitch to build their six-run advantage.

The comeback began in the fourth for Fayetteville on a Waner Luciano RBI base hit. The Woodpeckers then put up four runs in the sixth inning, aided by a few Salem errors, to bring the score to 7-6. Santander had the biggest swing of the frame, ripping a run-scoring double into the gap, his second two bagger of the game. In the top of the seventh, Kenni Gomez drew a walk and Casserilla singled to put runners at the corners with one out. Up came Cesar Hernandez, who lifted a fly ball to right field that brought Gomez home to tie the ballgame.

Ben Petschke (W, 2-0) came on in relief in the bottom of the eighth, hoping to keep the score tied. The Red Sox got a pair of singles against Petschke to lead off the inning. Marvin Alcantara then lined a single into right field. Antonio Anderson attempted to score from second, but Nehomar Ochoa Jr. fired a throw home to nail Anderson at the plate for the first out. The very next pitch was flown into right by Natanael Yuten and Ochoa made the catch before firing another perfect strike to the plate to get Nelly Taylor for an inning-ending double play.

Both teams remained tied after nine innings as the Woodpeckers got the first opportunity on offense in the top of the tenth. After Hernandez and Santander were both retired, the pressure was on Luciano with two outs. He lined a 2-0 pitch from Salem reliever Nathanael Cruz (L, 2-3) into the left center field gap to score Casserilla and give Fayetteville their first lead since the top of the first.

On came Santander to pitch in the bottom of the tenth, having one prior relief appearance last week in Kannapolis. He struck out Boston Red Sox top five prospect (MLB Pipeline) Miguel Bleis to begin the inning. Next, he got another top 20 farmhand in Anderson to fly out. The game came down to Taylor with the tying run at third and Santander got him to ground out to first to secure the improbable win for the Woodpeckers.

Both teams will meet one final time on Sunday afternoon as Fayetteville has a chance to force a split. RHP Julio Marte gets the start for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Luis Cohen for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 PM.

