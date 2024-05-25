Hillcats Erupt in 12th to Beat FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Lynchburg pulled away with five runs in the 12th inning to take down the FredNats 10-6 in a marathon Saturday night. Fredericksburg drops to 27-17, while Lynchburg climbs to 23-21.

Wuilfredo Antunez gave the Hillcats a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, with a two-run double into right field.

The FredNats punched back in the home third, getting a pair of RBI knocks from Gavin Dugas and Brandon Pimentel to level the score at 2-2. A balk gave Fredericksburg a 3-2 lead, before Elijah Green clobbered his fifth home run of the season to put the Nats up 4-2. Nate Ochoa added on to that lead with a rocket double in the sixth to give Fredericksburg a three-run cushion.

But in the next half inning, Lynchburg got a sac fly from Esteban Gonzalez to cut into the Nats' lead. Later in the frame, Ralphy Velazquez tied the ballgame with a two-run home run.

That score held through the ninth and into extra innings. Ultimately, the Hillcats erupted for five runs in the top of the 12th inning to establish a 10-5 lead. Fredericksburg got a run back in the bottom half, but could not complete the comeback and lost 10-6. Matt Jahcec (1-2) nabbed his first win, while Mason Denaburg (4-1) took his first loss this season.

In the series finale, Travis Sthele (1-3, 5.72) looks to build off a strong start last week. He will face Yorman Gomez (3-1, 2.68) in his second start of the series.

