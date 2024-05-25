Hot Start Lifts Mudcats Past Pelicans

May 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - The Carolina Mudcats scored four runs in the first inning and made it hold up as they beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (26-16) collected five straight singles in the bottom of the first against Myrtle Beach (18-25) starter Juan Bello (L, 1-2) which included a two-run hit from Luis Castillo and an RBI knock from Reece Walling to take the 4-0 lead.

The Pelicans got one back with a solo home run in the fifth inning from Christian Olivo to make it 4-1. After the home run, the Mudcats went to the bullpen as Aidan Maldonado (W, 2-0) settled the game down matching a season-high with 2.1 scoreless innings.

Myrtle Beach pulled to within a run in the eighth but Bayden Root (S, 6) worked a perfect final frame to preserve the 4-3 victory.

The two teams conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium with RHP Josh Timmerman (2-0, 4.24) taking the ball for the Mudcats while the Pelicans give the ball to RHP Alfredo Romero (0-5, 8.72). First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

