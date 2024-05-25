RiverDogs Blanked by Wood Ducks in Fourth Straight Loss

Charleston RiverDogs' Santiago Suarez on the mound

Charleston, SC - Alejandro Rosario and Kai-Noa Wynyard combined to shut out the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, guiding the Down East Wood Ducks to a 4-0 victory. The defeat marked the first time this season that the RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard. A crowd of 4,872 took in the game.

Down East (24-19) used the long ball to jump in front of the RiverDogs in the second inning. Catcher Julian Brock blasted his first round-tripper of the season over the left field wall to start the scoring.

Drew Dowd and the RiverDogs (18-25) defense had issues corralling Chandler Pollard during the top of the third inning. The second baseman led off the frame with a single before promptly stealing second and third base. With Pollard at third, Dowd struck out Echedry Vargas on a pitch in the dirt. Joshuan Sandoval blocked the ball and threw to first to complete the strikeout, but during that process, Pollard broke for home and narrowly avoided Sandoval's tag on the return throw.

Dowd took the loss despite tossing 6.0 strong innings. The lefty allowed two runs on two hits and matched his career-high with seven strikeouts. Cesar De Jesus followed with 2.0 perfect innings in his debut in the Holy City.

The 2-0 lead was safe, but Gleider Figuereo added on for good measure with a two-run blast in the top of the ninth off Hayden Snelsire. The long ball was the third baseman's league-leading 10th of the campaign.

Adrian Santana was the only player for either squad to collect multiple hits, finishing 2-4 at the plate for Charleston.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted Halloween Night during Saturday's contest against the Wood Ducks. Southern Screams helped decorate the concourse to resemble a haunted house with actors roaming among the crowd to spook fans during the game. The team wore special black and orange jerseys that are available via auction on the team's website until Tuesday.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 5:05 p.m. LHP Chris Villaman (1-0, 0.00) will be on the mound in an attempt to end the four-game skid. Down East will call on RHP Wilian Bormie (3-1, 2.19). The RiverDogs will suit up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the first time at home this season as part of a celebration of the Latin community in the Lowcountry.

