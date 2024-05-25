Columbia Defeats Delmarva in High-Scoring Affair

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-28) fell in game five against the Columbia Fireflies (22-21) on Saturday night by a final score of 10-8.

Columbia struck first in the top of the second as consecutive doubles by Erick PeÅÂa and Jhonny Perdomo each plated a run, giving the Fireflies a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the frame, Jake Cunningham tied the game with a two-run homer, his first of the season made it a 2-2 game.

The Fireflies snatched the lead back in the fourth thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI single by Erick Torres to put Columbia back up a pair at 4-2.

Anderson De Los Santos pulled Delmarva within a run as he cranked his fifth home run of the season, trimming the Columbia edge to 4-3.

In the fifth, the Fireflies answered with four runs to put Delmarva behind by a game-high five runs at 8-3.

The Shorebirds had another answer as Angel Tejada delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded, making it a three-run game, 8-5.

Columbia added a run in the seventh with an RBI single by Chris Brito, plus a run in the ninth on a solo home run by Derlin Figueroa to put the Shorebirds back down by five at 10-5.

Delmarva made noise in the bottom of the ninth as they manufactured three runs with RBI singles by Thomas Sosa and Aneudis Mordan plus a wild pitch that scored with Sosa, cutting the deficit to 10-8.

Stiven Acevedo came to the plate as the winning run and singled in the infield to reach base, but Angel Tejada was caught in a run-down between second and third and would be tagged out to end the game with the Fireflies surviving 10-8.

Doug Kirkland (1-3) earned the victory in relief for Columbia with Juan Rojas taking the loss for Delmarva (0-1).

The six-game series concludes on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. as Michael Forret toes the slab for the Shorebirds versus Ethan Bosacker for the Fireflies.

