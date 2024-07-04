Woodpeckers Fall in Kannapolis on Fourth of July

July 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-44, 6-7) rallied out of an early three-run deficit Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark, but ultimately the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (47-32, 6-7) ran away with an 8-4 win over the Woodpeckers in front of a big Fourth of July crowd. Fayetteville has dropped three in a row after taking the series opener on Monday.

Starter Julio Marte (L, 1-5) conceded a trio of runs in the bottom of the first, headlined by a two-run double from Kannapolis designated hitter Ronny Hernandez. However, the Woodpeckers got a run back in the second on bases loaded walk drawn by Alberto Hernandez. Cannon Ballers starter Seth Keener struggled mightily with command, allowing four walks and hitting three batters over an inning and two-thirds, but Fayetteville stranded eight runners over the first three frames.

In the top of the fifth, the Woodpeckers finally started to barrel up the ball against reliever Mark McLaughlin (W, 2-2). Chase Jaworsky led off with a leadoff double before he scored on an Alejandro Nunez RBI single to make it 3-2. The next batter was Cesar Hernandez, who hit a line drive two-run home run just over the wall in right to propel Fayetteville in front. It was Hernandez's second home run of the season and his first since April 30.

The lead was short lived for the Woodpeckers. Kannapolis retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs as George Wolkow ripped a go-ahead single into center with two outs. The Ballers then padded their lead in a bizarre seventh inning where Fayetteville's defense lost three fly balls in the Kannapolis night sky. Reliever Alain Pena ended up allowing three unlucky earned runs as a result.

The Woodpeckers had no answer offensively for Cannon Ballers lefty Frankeli Arias (SV, 1), who closed the game out with four scoreless innings, allowing just a single hit.

Fayetteville looks to end the skid on Friday night as they play their fifth of six games this week before a pair of off days on Sunday and Monday. RHP Sandy Mejia, coming off an impressive June, gets the start for the Woodpeckers opposite LHP Lucas Gordon for Kannapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

