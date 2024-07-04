Fred Nats Defeat Shorebirds on Independence Day

July 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-49, 6-7) suffered their fourth consecutive defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (45-34, 10-3) on Independence Day by a final of 7-2.

The Fred Nats took the lead four pitches into the game as John McHenry led off the game with a home run to make it 1-0.

The Shorebirds answered that run in the bottom half of the first as Leandro Arias scored Aron Estrada with an RBI groundout after Estrada doubled and stole third, evening the game at one after an inning.

John McHenry struck again in the top of the third as he hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole, putting Fredericksburg back in front 3-1.

In the fifth, the Fred Nats took advantage of an error by pitcher, Randy Berigüete and scored two runs to go ahead 5-1.

Jose Colmenares scored two more in the sixth with a single to left. Nate Ochoa and Christhian Vaquero touched home on the play to give the Nationals their largest lead at 7-1.

The Shorebirds answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning courtesy of an RBI single by Stiven Acevedo, trimming the deficit to 7-2.

But Delmarva could not get any closer as the Nationals held on to win by a 7-2 margin, clinching a series victory for Fredericksburg.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Marc Davis (2-2) picked up the win for the Nationals with Braxton Bragg (2-4) taking the loss.

The Shorebirds will look to grab their first win of the week on Friday with Juan Rojas getting the ball, opposed by Travis Sthele for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

