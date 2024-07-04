Mudcats Beat Wood Ducks in Extras

July 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and beat the Down East Wood Ducks 6-4 on Independence Day at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (48-30, 7-6 second half) took the lead in the last of the sixth inning when Reece Walling led off with a single down the left field line and scored one batter later as David Garcia drove his second double of the game, a line drive to left center field to give the Mudcats a 5-4 lead. Later in the frame Yhoswar Garcia laced a single off of Josh Trentadue (L, 3-2) back up the middle for a 6-4 advantage.

Jose Nova (W, 1-0) worked a scoreless inning-plus but the real story out of the Mudcats bullpen was Dikember Sanchez (S, 1) who worked three scoreless innings with five punchout to help preserve the victory.

Down East (40-38 overall, 5-8 second half) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with solo home runs in the first and second innings from Echedry Vargas and Julian Brock. The Wood Ducks added to the lead with a sacrifice fly in the third from Danyer Cueva to make it 3-0.

The Mudcats took the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double from Garcia and back-to-back hits from Garcia and Miguel Briceno to make it 4-3.

Down East would rally to tie the game in the fifth before the Mudcats took the lead for good in the sixth.

The series continues on Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will follow the contest.

