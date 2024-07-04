Mudcats Beat Wood Ducks in Extras

July 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - After surrendering the lead in the last of the ninth inning, the Carolina Mudcats rallied back with a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Down East Wood Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

Carolina (47-30, 6-6 second half) took the lead in the 10th on a ground out from Luis Castillo to plate Filippo Di Turi but the big blow was a David Garcia double which added a very important insurance run and gave the Mudcats a 4-2 advantage.

Down East (40-37 overall, 6-6 second half) got a run back in the last of the 10th inning but the Mudcats would hold on as Aidan Maldonado (W, 3-0) worked the final two innings for Carolina to preserve the victory.

The Wood Ducks tied the game in the last of the ninth inning on an Arturo Disla home run before the Mudcats rallied back in extras.

The series continues on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, as the series shifts to Five County Stadium where the Mudcats host the Wood Ducks with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. and gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for patrons.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2024

Mudcats Beat Wood Ducks in Extras - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.