McHenry Goes Yard Twice in 7-2 Victory

July 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - John McHenry cranked a pair of home runs to propel the FredNats to a 7-2 win over the Shorebirds. FXBG is now 10-3 (45-34), while Delmarva slips to 6-7 (29-49).

McHenry wasted no time on Independence Day, as he lead off the first inning with a home run down the right field line.

Delmarva tied it up in their half of the first, but McHenry then untied it in the third inning with a two-run blast which put the Nats up 3-1.

Marc Davis breezed through five frames, allowing just one earned run on a pair of base hits, while striking out four 'Birds.

The FredNats added two more runs in the fifth inning on a strange sequence, where Delmarva's Randy Beriguete threw a live ball into the dugout with runners on second and third. It was ruled a dead ball, and both runners were awarded two bases to make it 5-1 Nationals.

In the top of the sixth, Jose Colmenares smacked a ball through the drawn-in infield to plate another two runs, giving FXBG a six run cushion.

Stiven Acevedo trimmed the deficit to five runs with his RBI single in the sixth, but Mason Denaburg and Merrick Baldo pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to lock down a 7-2 Fredericksburg win. Davis (2-2) leveled his record with the win, and Braxton Bragg (2-4) took the loss.

In game five, Travis Sthele (2-6, 7.28) takes the ball against the lefty Juan Rojas (1-2, 6.38) for a 7:05 first pitch.

