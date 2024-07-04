Kannapolis Snatches Third Victory Of Week On Fourth Of July Over Woodpeckers

July 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - George Wolkow and Ronny Hernandez tallied three RBI each in a, 8-4, win for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers jump to 47-32 on the season, 6-7 in the second half of the season. The Woodpeckers fall to a similar 6-7 record in the second half, dropping to 35-44 in the 2024 season.

RHP Seth Keener pitched on four days of rest in front of a sold-out crowd, walking four and striking out two in 1.2 no-hit innings. RHP Mark McLaughlin earned the victory in relief, allowing three runs on four hits in 3.1 innings, allowing no walks and striking out one.

Kannapolis jumped ahead in the bottom of the first on a pair of RBI base-hits from Hernandez and Wolkow, making it, 3-0, after one.

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the top of the second with a bases-loaded walk of Alberto Hernandez to cut the lead to, 3-1, for the Cannon Ballers. Alejandro Nunez and Cesar Hernandez paired up to take the lead in the top of the fifth on a single and a two-run home run, respectively. Fayetteville pounced ahead, 4-3, after four and a half innings.

Hernandez and Wolkow made it another pair of runs driven in in the bottom of the fifth, jumping ahead, 5-4, after five innings of baseball.

Arxy Hernandez got in on the fun in the bottom of the seventh, tripling to score Mikey Kane and give the Ballers a, 6-4, lead. Wolkow earned his third RBI hit of the night to make it, 7-4, Kannapolis. Juan Gonzalez capped the night's offense with an RBI single, scoring Wolkow to extend the lead to, 8-4, which was too much for Fayetteville to handle.

LHP Lucas Gordon will pitch on four days of rest in the fifth matchup of the week between Kannapolis and Fayetteville. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with postgame fireworks in the plans for fans to enjoy.

