Cannon Ballers Introduce Red Uniforms as Part of Branding for 2025

November 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Adding to their three featured uniforms from the team's rebrand in October 2019, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are rocking the red by introducing a fourth uniform to their rotation of official team branding.

The new jersey and hat combination are a stark red hue, with the front of the jersey reading "Kannapolis" across the front in their recognizable white script font to represent the city from which the Cannon Ballers call home. The red ties the team into the city of Kannapolis with the many red features found around the city. From the red brick of the historic buildings in downtown Kannapolis to the hue of a local favorite beverage, red is the color that unites the area.

The new jersey contains blue piping along the front with white numbers flared with the team's signature stars on the back. The front contains numbers with the same font and yellow stars, but in a blue colorway.

It is the first time that Kannapolis has had a red uniform in their rotation since 2019, when the Kannapolis Intimidators featured a red top to complement their black and red color scheme.

The newest cap for players, coaches and fans to unite in wearing is a red hat with a red brim. The front of the crown features the branded Kannapolis "K" in white with a yellow star as a touch of detail.

The new red hat marks the first time that a team from Kannapolis has adorned a red hat since the Piedmont Boll Weevils in 2000. It is the first primarily red hat for Kannapolis' baseball team as an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Kannapolis will wear the fresh new uniforms on select primetime home games, with fans able to get some of their own red jerseys and hats to match in the Cannon Ballers official team store.

Season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see your defending Carolina League South Division champion Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information and to secure your seats today.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.