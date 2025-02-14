Cannon Ballers to Take Flight with New Exciting Promotions for 2025

February 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Gearing up for their fifth season of baseball action at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025 season.

The Ballers begin their 2025 slate on Friday, April 4 against the Hickory Crawdads, Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Opening Night features a magnet schedule giveaway presented by Pizza Hut, along with the first of 25 postgame fireworks shows. The night sky illuminates every Friday and Saturday home game in Kannapolis, plus select celebration nights such as Patriotic Day on July 3 and Rowan County Tourism Night on May 8.

10 different giveaways highlight this year's promotional schedule, including the fan-favorite Hawaiian shirt on Sunday, August 3. Fans can look forward to a second giveaway on Opening Weekend with a 2024 Carolina League South Division Champions poster handed out at the gates. June 4 and 5 provide back-to-back nights of giveaways with a Luchador mask and a pickleball paddle, respectively. A giveaway sure to entertain all fans arrives on Sunday, August 17, with fans who show up early at the gates receiving a Kacey Betty bobblehead.

Everyone's favorite blue healer pays a visit to Kannapolis on Sunday, June 8, when Bluey and Bingo will appear for fans to meet throughout the game.

Brand new theme nights for all to enjoy include five Q's and Brews games, when the Cannon Ballers rebrand as the Kannapolis Q's on Thirsty Thursdays, All-You-Can-Eat Night on Wednesday, August 13 and Next Gen Night on Tuesday, August 26.

Returning theme nights that always entertain are back and better than ever for 2025. Fans can enjoy entertainment and games that call back to everyone's favorites. Cheerwine Day is back on Saturday, June 7, as well as NASCAR Night powered by NASCAR and the 600 Festival on May 22 and Margaritaville Night on Thursday, July 31. Boll Weevils Nights are back on May 21 and August 27, with Dino Day with Ed's Dinosaurs on Sunday, May 25 and Country Western Night with a Boot Mug giveaway presented by Desco on Thursday, July 10.

The Ballers have home games on two different holidays this season, with matchups falling on Easter and Mother's Day in 2025. The first 500 adult women to arrive at the ballpark on Mother's Day receive a picture frame thanks to Atrium Health.

After a few years hiatus, Copa de la Diversion returns to Kannapolis in 2025 with four game dates, with the team's identity to be announced at a later date.

Southside Sunday and Family Fun-Day are added to the ledger of weekly promotions, with fans able to enjoy Chicago-themed entertainment, team uniforms and food. Kids-Run-The-Bases is back for another season, with the promotion being postgame on all Sunday home games.

Fan-favorite weekly promotions like $2 Tuesdays are back. Fans can enjoy new soft tacos, popcorn, peanuts, and regular fountain sodas at just $2 each on all Tuesday home games. Thirsty Thursdays are back with fountain sodas and beers starting at $2 on all Thursday home games except July 3.

The entire 2025 Promotional Schedule is listed below:

Friday, April 4 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Pizza Hut & Postgame Fireworks presented by Atrium Health!

Saturday, April 5 - Debut of the Red Jerseys & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, April 6 - 2024 Carolina League South Division Champions Poster Giveaway & Family Fun-Day & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, April 15 - Jackie Robinson Day/HBCU Night ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday, April 16 - Education Day

Thursday, April 17 - Q's and Brews (Thirsty Thursday) beers starting at $2

Friday, April 18 - Postgame Fireworks presented by Kinetic!

Saturday, April 19 - Downtown Kannapolis Business Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, April 20 - Easter Celebration & Family Fun-Day & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, April 29 - STEM Day ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday, April 30 - Education Day

Thursday, May 1 - Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord & Q's and Brews (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, May 2 - Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, May 3 - Scouting America Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, May 4 - Family Fun-Day & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, May 6 - Copa de la Diversion and Cinco de Mayo Celebration ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday, May 7 - Education Day

Thursday, May 8 - Rowan County Tourism Night & Postgame Fireworks (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, May 9 - Faith Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, May 10 - Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, May 11 - Mother's Day Celebration w/ Picture Frame Giveaway presented by Atrium Health & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, May 20 - Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday, May 21 - Boll Weevils Night & 90's Night

Thursday, May 22 - NASCAR Night presented by NASCAR and 600 Festival and Military Jersey (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, May 23 - Military Appreciation Night w/ Specialty Jerseys & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, May 24 - Teacher Appreciation Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, May 25 - Dino Day with Ed's Dinosaurs & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, June 3 - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, June 4 - Copa de la Diversion and Luchador Mask Giveaway

Thursday, June 5 - Pickleball Paddle Giveaway & Q's and Brews (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, June 6 - Girl Scout Night & Oatmilkers Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, June 7 - Cheerwine Day & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, June 8 - Bluey and Bingo Appearance & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, June 17 - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, June 18 -Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord w/ Specialty Dog Jerseys

Thursday, June 19 - Juneteenth Celebration (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, June 20 - Charlotte FC Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, June 21 - Princess Night presented by Boujee Babies & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, June 22 - Youth Watch Giveaway presented by Atrium Health & Boomer's Birthday Bash & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, July 1 - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 2 - Adult Red Shirsey Giveaway presented by Kinetic

Thursday, July 3 - Patriotic Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 8 - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 9 - Camp Day

Thursday, July 10 - Country Western Night presented by Desco & Q's and Brews

Friday, July 11 - Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, July 12 - Christmas in July & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, July 13 - Southside Sunday

Tuesday, July 29 - Back-to-School Night ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday, July 30 - Copa de La Diversion

Thursday, July 31 - Margaritaville Night

Friday, August 1 - Faith Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, August 2 - Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Atrium Health & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, August 3 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, August 12 - $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, August 13 - All-You-Can-Eat Night ($25, hot dog, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, sodas)

Thursday, August 14 - Q's and Brews (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, August 15 - Alzheimers Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, August 16 - Starry Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, August 17 - Kacey Betty Bobblehead Giveaway & Bark in the Park & Southside Sunday

Tuesday, August 26 - Next Gen Night ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday, August 27 - Boll Weevils Night

Thursday, August 28 - Copa de la Diversion (Thirsty Thursday)

Friday, August 29 - First Responders Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Saturday, August 30 - Battle for the Bell Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Sunday, August 31 - Fan Appreciation Night & Postgame Fireworks!

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers home games go on sale on Monday, February 17 at 12 p.m. online at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office along West Ave. at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see your defending Carolina League South Division champion Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information and to secure your seats today.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.