Woodpeckers Drop Final Game of First Half in Charleston

Charleston, SC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-36) were unable to close out the first half of the 2023 season with a win as they fell 3-1 to the Charleston RiverDogs (27-39) Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Fayetteville took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI infield single from John Garcia that brought in Zach Cole. The Woodpeckers then loaded the bases in the second against Charleston starter Alex Ayala Jr. but could not add to their lead.

In the bottom half, the RiverDogs chased Woodpeckers starter Jose Nodal (L, 1-6) from the game as they tied the game on a Jhon Diaz RBI single before taking the lead on a Cristopher Barete sacrifice fly. Kasey Ford entered the game and was able to get the final out and leave the bases loaded.

Fayetteville's offense was stifled throughout the remainder of the ballgame. Ayala Jr. pitched through the fourth without incident and Michael Sansone (W, 3-1) followed with two scoreless frames. A sixth inning RBI groundout for Estanli Castillo padded Charleston's lead before Juan Rodriguez and Alex Cook (SV, 2) shut out the Woodpeckers over the final three innings.

The second half of the Carolina League season begins on Friday night as each team's record is reset for playoff standings. Fayetteville's starter is to be determined while the RiverDogs send RHP Trevor Martin to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET.

