Mudcats & Hillcats Canceled Thursday

ZEBULON, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Lynchburg Hillcats at Five County Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Thursday's rainout for seats to a future regular season home game for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking. Carolina's full season schedule is available at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

Despite the rainout, Carolina's current homestand will still feature a jampacked weekend of baseball fun beginning with the start of 94.7 QDR Heroes Weekend on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. with 94.7 QDR Heroes Weekend First Responders Night with a souvenir t-shirt giveaway and CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks. The souvenir t-shirt is free to the first 1,000 fans with paid admission. Saturday's 5:00 p.m. game features 94.7 QDR Heroes Weekend Military Appreciation Night with a souvenir jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans with paid admission. The weekend, and homestand, concludes with a 1:00 p.m. start and 94.7 QDR Heroes Weekend Teacher Appreciation Day and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7 box seat tickets and post-game catch on Sunday, June 25.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

