Tonight's Fireflies Game Moved up to 5 PM

June 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are moving the start time of their suspended game with the Fredericksburg Nationals up from 5:30 to 5 pm tonight at Segra Park. The change is being made due to the forecast and impending weather later in the evening.

Following the completion of the suspended game, the Fireflies will play a seven-inning contest 30 minutes after the first game.

Tomorrow night is Thirsty Thursday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

