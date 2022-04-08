Woodpeckers Announce Broadcast Team for 2022 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are pleased to announce its broadcast team, returning Andrew Chapman for his second season as "The Voice of the Woodpeckers" and adding Colin Casey to the booth for the 2022 minor league calendar. Fans can enjoy all 132 home and road games this season by subscribing to MiLB.tv or by listening live on the MiLB First Pitch app or at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com through the Listen Live tab.

The 2022 season marks Chapman's fourth calling play-by-play in the minor leagues and second in Fayetteville after earning Low-A East Broadcaster of the Year honors in 2021. Chapman has worked across the country in previous broadcast positions with the Jackson Generals, Biloxi Shuckers and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. He is a Stockton, California native and graduate from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Colin joins the Woodpeckers broadcast team after spending three years with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League as their play-by-play voice. He also spent a season as a media intern for the Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. A University of Massachusetts in 2021, he also worked for the school's student radio station, WMUA, and served as their sports director during his senior year.

The first regular season Woodpeckers game on MiLB.tv and fayettevillewoodpeckers.com will be Opening Day, Friday, April 8, with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. Fans can subscribe now to MiLB.tv at www.MiLB.TV. and receive $10 off the regular yearly price when using the promo code WOODPECKERS at checkout.

The Woodpeckers first home broadcast on MiLB.tv is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th with first pitch against the Salem Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. EST and coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. EST.

