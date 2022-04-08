Columbia Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster move affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

RHP Isaiah Henry has been placed on the development list.

There is no corresponding move. The Columbia Fireflies active roster now sits at 30.

The Columbia Fireflies kick-off their season against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia, meanwhile Augusta will send RHP Royber Salinas (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump for the opener.

To celebrate Opening Day, gates will open 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 5:30 pm. Make sure to stay after the game, as Segra Park will host a dazzling fireworks display to celebrate the start of the new campaign. Tickets are still available at RETURNERS COMING BACK TO COLUMBIA: The Fireflies Opening Day roster will have more returners than any other year with 15 players who have donned the neon and navy coming back to the Soda City. The class is headlined by Darryl Collins, who hit the club's first walk-off home run June 26, 2021. The blast came with the bases loaded in the 10th frame against Myrtle Beach. The Netherlands' product was the Fireflies everyday left fielder last season and occupied the middle of the order for most of the season. The roster also included three members of the Opening Day rotation from 2021, second round pick Ben Hernandez, San Jacinto product Rylan Kaufman and international signee Delvin Capellan all made starts for Columbia in 2021. Kaufman finished the season with 94 strikeouts, which was the second most of any Fireflies pitcher in 2021. Wander Arias, Luinder Avila, Heribert Garcia, Patrick Halligan, John McMillon, Chase Wallace and Marlin Willis are the other pitchers who are returning to the Fireflies roster this season. At the plate, Fireflies fans will recognize Felix Familia, Omar Hernandez and Rubendy Jaquez who were on the team in 2021. Familia finished the season with the third-highest average among players who played more than 50 games in 2021.

SEVEN DRAFTEES JOIN THE FOLD: The Royals' newest players will make an impression on Columbia in the 2022 campaign. Seven of the Royals' 20 draftees from July will start the season in the Midlands. Halligan (13th) is the lone returnee who was drafted last year. In addition to the big righty, catcher Carter Jensen (3rd), RHP Eric Cerantola (5th), LHP Noah Cameron (7th), LHP Shane Connolly (10th), OF River Town (15th) and LHP Jack Aldrich (20th) will start their first full season in the Carolina League. Jensen has been regarded as the best prep catcher that was available in the 2021 draft and exploded onto the scene in the Arizona Complex League last season. He will start opening day as the youngest player (18) on the Fireflies roster. Cerantola was a part of the College World Series-winning Mississippi State Bulldogs last year.

FOUR TOP 30 PROSPECTS HIGHLIGHT GROUP: The Fireflies will see some of the best players in the Kansas City Royals' system as four of the top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, will start the season at Segra Park. Ben Hernandez and Collins were with the Fireflies in 2021 and Jensen was selected in the third round of last year's draft. The team's top prospect, Erick Peña, was a 2019 International Signee. The Dominican Republic native has had his swing compared to 9x MLB All-Star Carlos Beltran, and is spending his first season out of the complex league in Columbia.

FORMER BIG LEAGUER LEADS THE CHARGE: This year, the Columbia Fireflies will be led by Manager Tony Peña Jr. Peña Jr. was the Kansas City Royals bench coach in 2021, and has been a member of the Royals' coaching staff since 2020. Peña Jr. spent parts of four seasons in the bigs, three of which were with Kansas City. The shortstop held a .228 average across 327 career games.

OPENING WEEKEND EXCITEMENT: This weekend there's tons of excitement at Segra Park, beginning with Opening Day, tonight at 7:05 pm. Both tonight's game and Saturday's game will have post-game fireworks. First pitch is at 6:05 pm Saturday. The Fireflies will close out the homestand with a 5:05 match-up with Augusta Sunday. It's Sunday Funday at Segra Park, after the game, kids can run the bases!

