Hillcats Set for Opening Series

The Lynchburg Hillcats open up their 2022 season with a three-game stint to take on the Salem Red Sox.

Opening Day first pitch is set for 7:05 EST on Friday, April 8th. Saturday's game will take place at 1:05 and Sunday's game will be at 5:05. All games will take place at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Last season the Hillcats went 14-22 against their in-state foes and are looking to improve on that number this year.

Lynchburg will return for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:30 p.m. for their Opening Day Extravaganza. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

