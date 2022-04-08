Wood Ducks Unveil Opening Day Roster

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks, today announced their Opening Day 2022 roster.

The group that will kick-off the Wood Ducks fifth season is packed with young talent, including 1 top 30 Texas Rangers' prospect. Fans will also see 14 players who played for the Wood Ducks in 2021 return this season.

Pitchers (17): Robby Alhstrom, Michael Brewer, Gavin Collyer, Jose Corniell, Destin Dotson, Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Larson Kindreich, Nick Lockhart, Dylan Maclean, Thoe McDowell, Damian Mendoza, Teodoro Ortega, Winston Santos, Josh Stephan, Leury Tejada, Emiliano Teodo, and Bradford Webb

Catchers (3): Tucker Mitchell, Efrenyer Narvaez, and Brady Smith

Infielders (6): Jose Acosta, Maximo Acosta, Derwin Barreto, Abimelec Ortiz, Junior Paniagua, and Yenci Pena

Outfielders (5): Yosy Galan, Daniel Mateo, Alejandro Osuna, Jose Rodriguez, and Marcus Smith

The Wood Ducks 2022 season begins at Five County Stadium Friday, April 8 at 7:00 pm vs the Carolina Mudcats. The Wood Ducks home opener is on Tuesday April 12 at 7:00 pm vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets for the Home Opener, and all 2022 Wood Ducks home games, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Front office at 252-686-5164 or by visiting the Box Office in-person at Grainger Stadium. Individual game ticket prices range from $8 to $14.

Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases or for groups of 20 or more.

