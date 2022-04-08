Cipion Drives in Four in 6-3 Opening Night Victory

ZEBULON - Arbert Cipion matched a career high with four RBI, and Micah Bello scored three times as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 6-3 in front of an Opening Night crowd of 3,999 on Friday night at Five County Stadium. Reliever Christian Tripp earned the victory and Michele Vassalotti earned his first career save.

The Mudcats (1-0) originally fell behind 1-0 in the second before tying things at 1-1 thanks to Cipion's first of two run scoring doubles in the game. Carolina then took a 2-1 lead when Jheremy Vargas singled and scored on a RBI single from Hendry Mendez. Bello made it 3-1 in the fourth when he doubled and scored on a Cipion groundout.

The Wood Ducks (0-1) later bounced back with two runs off Carolina starter Ryne Moore to tie the game, but Carolina answered with two more in the sixth and one in the eighth to get the Opening Night victory. Cipion drove in both Carolina runs in the sixth with a two-run double, and Bello scored from third on a double steal (with Cipion taking second) in the eighth.

Tripp (1-0, 0.00) earned the win after working through three straight scoreless innings. He entered in the sixth and retired eight straight before walking a batter in the eighth. He also followed Moore who had worked through five innings with three runs allowed on five hits. Moore's only blemish was a game-tying two run single given up to Maximo Acosta in the fifth.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Bello, DH (Carolina): 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Cipion, LF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 0 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 4 RBI

Quero, C (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Acosta, SS (Down East): 1-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Osuna, A, LF (Down East): 1-for-4, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Mitchell, C (Down East): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Moore (Carolina): 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO

Tripp (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Vassalotti (S, 1) (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Stephan (Down East): 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO

Tejada (L, 0-1) (Down East): 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

SCORING:

Wood Ducks 2nd (Wood Ducks 1, Mudcats 0) -- Tucker Mitchell singles through the hole at shortstop. Abimelec Ortiz flies out to Arbert Cipion. Alejandro Osuna doubles to left field, Tucker Mitchell scores; Alejandro Osuna advances to 3rd on throwing error by Eduardo Garcia. Junior Paniagua grounds out, Eduardo Garcia to Jesus Chirinos. Derwin Barreto struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 2nd (Wood Ducks 1, Mudcats 1) -- Jeferson Quero singles to left-center field. Jesus Chirinos grounds out, Maximo Acosta to Abimelec Ortiz, Jeferson Quero to 2nd. Micah Bello strikes out swinging. Arbert Cipion doubles to left-center field, Jeferson Quero scores. Alberis Ferrer strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 2, Wood Ducks 1) -- Eduardo Garcia strikes out swinging. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Abimelec Ortiz to Josh Stephan. Jheremy Vargas singles to left-center field. Jheremy Vargas steals 2nd base. throwing error by Tucker Mitchell. Hendry Mendez singles to deep shortstop, Jheremy Vargas scores. Jeferson Quero struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 3, Wood Ducks 1) -- Jesus Chirinos struck out looking. Micah Bello hits a ground rule double to left field. Wild pitch by Josh Stephan, Micah Bello to 3rd. Arbert Cipion grounds out, Maximo Acosta to Abimelec Ortiz, Micah Bello scores. Alberis Ferrer strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Wood Ducks 5th (Wood Ducks 3, Mudcats 3) -- Junior Paniagua singles to shallow left field. Junior Paniagua steals 2nd base. Derwin Barreto walks. Daniel Mateo grounds out, Alberis Ferrer to Jesus Chirinos, Junior Paniagua to 3rd; Derwin Barreto to 2nd. Marcus Smith struck out looking. Maximo Acosta singles up the middle, Junior Paniagua scores; Derwin Barreto scores. Jose Rodriguez grounds out to Jesus Chirinos.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 5, Wood Ducks 3) -- Hendry Mendez grounds out, Junior Paniagua to Abimelec Ortiz. Jeferson Quero triples to center field. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging. Micah Bello walks. Wild pitch by Leury Tejada, Micah Bello to 2nd. Arbert Cipion doubles to left-center field, Jeferson Quero scores; Micah Bello scores. Alberis Ferrer flies out to Marcus Smith.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 6, Wood Ducks 3) -- Pitcher Change: Gavin Collyer replaces Leury Tejada. Jeferson Quero flies out to Marcus Smith. Jesus Chirinos struck out looking. Micah Bello doubles to left-center field. Wild pitch by Gavin Collyer, Micah Bello to 3rd. Arbert Cipion hit by pitch. Arbert Cipion steals 2nd base, Micah Bello steals home. Wild pitch by Gavin Collyer, Arbert Cipion to 3rd. Alberis Ferrer flies out to Marcus Smith.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

