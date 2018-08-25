Woodies Win on Walk-Off over Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - In a wild ending on Friday night, the Down East Wood Ducks won 2-1 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from Grainger Stadium.

Alex Kowalczyk began the 10th inning on second base for the Wood Ducks (57-73, 22-38) against Pelicans (58-72, 24-36) reliever Manuel Rondon (1-4). After Leody Taveras put down a bunt, an error scored Kowalczyk to give the Woodies a 2-1 win.

Jairo Beras (3-2) took home the win with a scoreless top of the 10th inning.

After Anderson Tejeda's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Down East a 1-0 lead, Christian Donahue crushed a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning. It was his second home run in his first three starts with the Pelicans.

In a no-decision, Cory Abbott threw five shutout innings for the Pelicans in his start, striking out eight.

