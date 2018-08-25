August 25 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

August 25, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at FREDERICK KEYS (BALTIMORE ORIOLES)

Saturday, August 25, 2018 | 6:00 PM | Game 129, Away Game 65 | at Nymeo Field | Frederick, MD

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 59-69; FRE: 61-67

Streaks: CAR: L6; FRE: W2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 2-8, FRE: 5-5

Home Record: CAR: 35-29; FRE: 31-33

Road Record: CAR: 24-40; FRE: 30-34

Division Record: CAR: 36-46; FRE: 36-49

Current Series: FRE leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 6-3 (of 11)

CAR v. OPP: 6-2 @CAR (8), 0-1 @OPP (3)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

SAT, 8/25, 6:00 PM: Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (0-2, 7.84) at Frederick RHP Mike Baumann (7-4, 4.13)

SUN, 8/26, 2:00 PM: Carolina RHP Jorge Ortega (0-3, 7.78) at Frederick RHP Cody Sedlock (0-2, 12.19)

TONIGHT: Losers of six straight (matching a season high), the Mudcats continue a three game road trip tonight with game two of a three game series versus the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, MD. Tonight's game is also the 10th of 11 total meetings between the two teams this season. The Mudcats last night 2-1, but lead the season series 6-3.

ICYMI: Ryan Aguilar hit a solo home run in the fourth and Alec Bettinger turned in a quality start, but the Mudcats came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Keys on Friday night in Frederick. The loss was Carolina's sixth straight and eliminated the Mudcats from playoff contention.

THE REMAINDER: The Mudcats have 10 games remaining this season including two games at Frederick, four versus Down East at Five County Stadium and four games (two home, two away) versus Buies Creek.

WHERE THEY RANK: OF Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in OBP (.387)... RHP Luke Barker leads the Carolina League in saves (18) and games finished (34). Barker is also 2nd in games (42), 5th among CL relievers in lowest batting average (.214), 1st in fewest baserunners/9ip (9.00), 5th in highest strikeouts/9ip (9.16) and 5th in lowest BB/9ip ratio (2.05)... INF Dallas Carroll is currently tied for 1st in the CL in games played (125), 2nd in at bats (476), tied for 4th in most walks (58) and tied for 1st in most double plays grounded into (16)... INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is tied for 1st in the CL in triples (9) and is 3rd in most strikeouts (126).

WALK IT OFF: Six (6) of Carolina's last seven (7) home wins have come in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17). Those six (6) walk-off wins have additionally occurred over Carolina's last 16 home games. Overall, Carolina has totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

LATE LOSSES: Carolina has a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings this season. They have also totaled a league worst 12 losses when leading after 7 innings. The Mudcats are the only CL team with more than 7 losses when leading after the 6th and more than 6 losses when leading after the 7th inning.

TRENDING: INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is batting .313/.429/.609 with a 1.038 OPS over his last 19 games (20 H, 9 R, 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 13 BB, 25 SO)... OF Demi Orimoloye has hit safely in four straight and has totaled two home runs and a triple of his last four games (.313/.421/.813, 5-for-16, 5 RBI)... RHP Victor Diaz owns a 0.83 ERA over his last three games (all in relief) and 11.0 innings pitched (4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO).

THREE PLUS: The Mudcats have averaged a Carolina League high 3:01 (h:mm) per nine-inning game this season.

HUMMEL'S HALF: Cooper Hummel currently owns a Carolina League best .439 OBP in the second half. Hummel's second half (.303/.439/.479, .918 OPS [4th in CL], 51 G) has also catapulted him into the overall CL lead in on-base (.387 OBP) this season. Hummel is additionally hitting .317/.458/.479 with a .937 OPS (44 G, 45 H, 24 R, 17 2B, 2 HR, 19 RBI) and a CL best 17 doubles since replacing an injured Tucker Neuhaus in the fourth inning of a home game versus the Keys on 7/6. Hummel ended up going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run (eventual game winner in the seventh) in that same game and has not missed a start since.

DOWN WITH OBP: Cooper Hummel currently leads the Carolina League in on-base (.387) and is looking to become the first Mudcats player to finish a season as the league leader in on-base since Jeremy Hermida led the Southern League with a (franchise record) .457 OBP in 2005. Former Mudcats to lead the Carolina or Southern League in OBP: Jeremy Hermida (.457, 2005), Josh Willingham (.449, 2004), Todd Sears (.434, 2000), Jason Kendall (.414, 1995).

HITS AND Ks: The Carolina offense has totaled 244 more strikeouts than hits (1,216 SO, 972 H) so far this season. Carolina's difference in strikeouts over hits is currently the 2nd largest in MiLB. Since 1991, only the 2017 and 2007 Mudcats have finished a season with more strikeouts than hits. Carolina totaled 164 more strikeouts than hits in 2017 (1,245 SO [franchise record], 1,081 H) and 70 more strikeouts than hits in 2007 (1,219 SO, 1,149 H).

RECORD SETTING: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 1,216 strikeouts this season and are on pace for 1,311 strikeouts this season. The Carolina offense struck out a CL and franchise record 1,245 times last season... The Mudcats hit into a franchise record six (6) double plays 8/10 in Salem (Dallas Carroll: 5-4-3; Devin Hairston [3]: 6-4-3, 5-4-3, 5-4-3; Trever Morrison: 3u-3-6; Rob Henry 6-4-3)... The Mudcats set a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine inning game after totaling 19 strikeouts on on 5/31 in Lynchburg (Marcos Diplan: 10 SO, Chase Williams: 3 SO, Phil Bickford: 3 SO, Luke Barker: 3 SO).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Averaged the 2nd fewest runs per game in the CL (3.85).

... Totaled the 2nd fewest runs (493) in the CL this season.

... Allowed the 5th fewest runs (549) in the CL this season.

... Totaled the worst K% (offense) in the CL this season (25.8%).

... Totaled a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings.

... Totaled a CL high 12 losses when leading after 7 innings.

... Have totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

... Won a CL high 10 extra-innings games this season.

... Gone 23-23 (.500) vs. the CL Northern Division.

... Made 97 total roster transactions this season.

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

