Big Innings Help Wood Ducks Ease by Myrtle Beach

August 25, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL)





KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks pummeled the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 16-0 on Saturday from Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (58-73, 23-38) found the scoreboard in the first against Pelicans (58-73, 24-37) starter Bryan Hudson (6-11). With the bases loaded and one out, Yanio Perez drew a walk to make it 1-0. Ricky Valencia then chipped in with a sacrifice fly and Alex Kowalczyk smacked an RBI single to right, making it 3-0 after an inning.

The Woodies added on in the fifth. After LeDarious Clark scored on an error, Andretty Cordero crushed a two-run home run to left to give Down East a 6-0 lead. Kowalczyk then whacked a two-run shot of his own to make it 8-0 Down East.

Eight more runs crossed for the Woodies in the eighth. Cordero ripped a two-run double, Josh Altmann picked up a bases-loaded walk, Leody Taveras knocked two with a single and Anderson Tejeda worked another walk with the bags loaded to make it 16-0.

Jason Bahr (2-3) threw six scoreless innings for Down East to earn the win. Kaleb Fontenot tossed three more shutout innings to capture his first save on the season.

Jhonny Pereda, Jared Young and Roberto Caro all singled for the Pelicans in the loss.

The Pelicans and Down East conclude their three-game series at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Myrtle Beach will send RHP Erich Uelmen (3-3, 5.00 ERA) to the mound against Down East LHP Tyler Thomas (0-0, 1.13 ERA). Coverage starts at 1:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

The 2018 season is the 20th season for the Pelicans franchise and fourth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

