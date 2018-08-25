INF Tyler Alamo assigned to Double-A Tennessee

August 25, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves affecting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans:

-INF Tyler Alamo has been assigned to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach.

-C Tyler Pearson has been activated from the 7-day disabled list.

Alamo has hit .212/.261/.347 in 71 games with Myrtle Beach, notching nine doubles, eight home runs and 34 RBIs. The Cypress, Calif., native also spent 2017 with the Pelicans, slashing .281/.322/.422 with 24 doubles, 12 homers and 42 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Cubs in the 24th round of the 2013 draft out of Cypress High School in California.

Pearson has played in 11 games between Myrtle Beach and Triple-A Iowa, batting 1-for-30. He played in 35 games for the Pelicans last year, when he batted .257/.339/.425 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. A 25th-round pick by Chicago in 2014 out of Texas State, the Lubbock, Texas native is in his third stint with the Birds, having helped the club win a Carolina League championship in 2016. Pearson was originally drafted out of Monterey High School in Texas by the Cleveland Indians in the 38th round of the 2010 draft.

The Pelicans' roster sits at 25 active players, with five players on the disabled list.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.