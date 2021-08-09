Woodchucks Fall to Wisconsin Rapids

WAUSAU, WI - A pitchers' duel between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and the visiting Wisconsin Rapids Rafters was broken up in the seventh inning Monday night at Athletic Park.

Tied at a run each heading into the frame, the Rafters tacked on six runs in what became a decisive seventh inning. Plating four in the inning by one-run single, they then opened the floodgates with a two-run double to widen their cushion to 7-1.

The Rafters added another run in the ninth as the Chucks fell 8-1.

Wisconsin now stands at 42-25 overall and 21-11 in the all-important second half standings. They sit at least two and half games ahead of the Madison Mallards--whom are fighting the Chucks for the remaining Great Lakes West playoff berth--in the second half leaderboard, pending Madison's final result against the Green Bay Booyah.

The Woodchucks added the evening's first run in the bottom of the second, when Antonio Valdez scored Brock Watkins from second base after a pair of two out walks.

Wisconsin Rapids drew even with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. They outhit the Chucks 14-3 Monday night.

Wisconsin leads the season series with its Wood County rival, 7-2, with three games to go between the teams in 2021.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Peyton Schofield lasted six and a third innings. The left-hander had four strikeouts and allowed as many earned runs. Schofield took the loss after surrendering just a sole run through six frames.

Watkins was 1-2 with two walks and a run.

Valdez went 1-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are back in action Tuesday night against the Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. A special Star Wars Bobblehead will be given to the first 1,000 fans presented by Culligan Water Systems!

