Mallards Sweep Booyah in Doubleheader

August 9, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards (19-13) hosted the Green Bay Booyah (12-20) for a seven-inning doubleheader on Monday evening and came away with wins in both games by finals of 10-5 and 4-3.

In game one, the Mallards scored three in the first and never looked back, tacking on one more in the third and then exploding for five in the fifth.

JT Benson (Louisville), Michael Fuhrman (UC - San Diego) and Matt Scannell (Princeton) each had two RBI's in what was an all-around good game on offense for the Ducks.

Julian Pichardo (Coastal Alabama CC) made his first Mallards start and pitched well, going five innings and allowing just one earned run, picking up the win.

In game two, it was the Booyah who took the early lead as Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit his eighth home run of the season out to the Duck Blind to put Green Bay on top 1-0.

It was the Mallards turn to hit a bomb in the third though, as Liam Moreno (Missouri State) hit a three-run shot to give the Ducks the lead 3-1. It was Moreno's first Mallards homer.

The Booyah tied the game in the fifth on an RBI-double from Spencer Weston (Western Oregon) and the game remained tied and headed to extras in what was supposed to be another seven inning game.

The game went all the way to the ninth thanks to dominant bullpen pitching from both teams, but JT Benson led off the ninth for the Mallards and hit a ball that was thrown away by the Booyah shortstop, resulting in Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) scoring from second and walking it off.

It was the fourth walk-off win of the season for the Mallards this season at the Duck Pond as the Mallards sweep the doubleheader. These teams will match up tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. in Madison for the series finale.

