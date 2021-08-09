Mallards Host Booyah for 7-Inning Doubleheader

Following a 6-2 loss on Sunday afternoon, the Madison Mallards (17-13) are staying home to host the Green Bay Booyah (12-18) for a seven-inning doubleheader tonight.

The Ducks went up 2-0 right away in the first inning yesterday, but failed to score the remainder of the game despite collecting nine hits.

The Mallards come into the day 3.5 games back of the Woodchucks for first place in the Great Lakes West standings, with Fond Du Lac sitting in second, two games ahead of Madison.

Starting on the mound in game one for the Mallards will be new addition to the roster Julian Pichardo (Coastal Alabama - Bay Minette). The 6'5" right-hander will be making his first appearance on the season.

Starting on the mound for the Booyah will be Joseph Hettinger (Washington U - St. Louis). Hettinger has made 10 appearances and just one start this season as he currently owns a 4.12 ERA in 19.2 total innings pitched.

The probable starter for the Mallards in game two will be Terrell Hudson (New Mexico). Hudson will be making his third start of the season as he currently has an even 6 ERA in 27 innings pitched, mostly out of the bullpen.

The season series with the Booyah is currently in the favor of Madison 5-4. This series will conclude the 12-game season series.

Game one today is a make up from the postponed game all the way back on June 25th, when the Mallards hosted an impromptu home run derby following the postponement of the game. First pitch will be at 4:00 p.m., with game two following thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

One ticket will get you into both games for today's game, with no need for re-entry. Tomorrow, the Mallards and Booyah will match up once again for the conclusion of the series at 6:35 p.m.

