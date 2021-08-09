Booyah Head to Capital for Twin Bill

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are in Madison to take on the Mallards for a pair of games on Monday.

After dropping the first game of Sunday's doubleheader to the Dock Spiders, the Booyah picked up a win in the second game after Brett Blair (Stanford) hit a solo home run the opposite way in the seventh inning to give Green Bay a lead.

The first game of the doubleheader is slated to begin at 4:00 pm at Warner Park. It is a rescheduled game from June 25. Joseph Hettinger (Washington University in St. Louis) will get the start. He is 1-0 with a 4.12 earned run average.

The Booyah and the Mallards will then begin game two 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Neither team has announced a starter for the back end of the twin bill. Both games are slated for seven innings.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday, August 11 for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Media Celebrities Star 98 Steve and Laura bobblehead giveaway, presented by Pepsi. It will also be another Wine Tasting Night with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local win samples for just $5.

