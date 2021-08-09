Kingfish Fall to Kokomo in Series Opener

Kokomo, Ind. - The Kenosha Kingfish (18-15) fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (22-9) 14-2 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Monday, August 9th.

Looking to build off of their strong offensive performance from the day before, Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific) drove in McKay Barney (Washington) in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Kokomo put up two runs. The first was off of a Chase Meidroth (San Diego) RBI single that scored Gavin Grant (Oregon) to even the score at 1-1. Meidroth scored on a wild pitch later in the frame to make it 2-0. Kokomo added on three runs in the second to take a 5-1 lead.

In the fourth, Chris Santiago (Saint Mary's) hit a two-run homerun to make it 7-1. They added two more to go up 9-1 at the end of four frames. Kokomo added on another four spot in the seventh and scored one in the eighth to take a 14-1 lead into the ninth.

In the ninth, Josh Beier (MSOE) grounded out to score Angelo Cantelo (Lewis University) to cut the deficit down to 14-2, but it was not enough

On the mound, Kingfish starter Keith Kutzler (Carthage) took the loss. He threw three innings conceding five runs. Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) came on in relief allowing four runs in one inning pitched. Nic Vitiritti (Carthage) threw 2.1 innings and allowed four runs. Reed Smith (Northwestern) allowed one unearned run in 1.1 innings pitched. Anthony Touhy (Aurora) got the last out in the eighth.

Kenosha will take on Kokomo tomorrow, Tuesday August 10. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

