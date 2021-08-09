Rafters Roll Past Woodchucks for Eighth Straight Victory

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (35-32) scored six runs in the seventh to defeat their rival Wisconsin Woodchucks (42-25) Monday night at Athletic Park.

The ballgame was tied at one until a Rafters explosion in the seventh. Wisconsin Rapids put together five hits and two walks for a six run inning. Cael Chatham (LaGrange) started the scoring with an RBI single. College teammate McKinley Erves (LaGrange) added an RBI base hit. EJ Exposito (Long Island) topped off the scoring with a two RBI double.

Erves had a four hit day extending his hitting streak to 10 games. This is Erves' second double digit hit streak this season, he had a 12 game hit streak earlier this year.

Marco Castillo (Claremont-McKenna) had a strong game as well with two runs. He lead off the fifth with a double and came around to score the Rafters first run to tie the game at one.

Donovan Brandl (UW-Whitewater) was brilliant in a six inning start. The lefty allowed just one run on three hits and struck out two Woodchucks. The Wood County native of Rudolph earned his first win of the season.

Tanner Chafin (LaGrange) pitched two strong innings in relief with three strikeouts and no hits allowed. The Rafters pitching staff held the Woodchucks to just three hits, tied for their season low.

The Rafters finish the two game set with the Woodchucks in Wausau on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage on WFHR AM 1320.

