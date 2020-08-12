Woodchucks Beat Rivets Again, Win First Series

ROCKFORD, IL - The Woodchucks won again on Wednesday night, 7-2 over the Rockford Rivets. The win cliched the first series victory for Wisconsin this season. It also marked the first time that the Woodchucks have won back-to-back games.

Alejandro Macario produced the first Wisconsin run. He scored Raul Ortega with a third inning, RBI groundout. Four runs came in during the Woodchucks' fifth inning. Macario scored two runs with a single during the inning, and Nick Romano collected an RBI hit. Macario struck again for the Woodchucks in the ninth, getting another RBI single.

Jace Baumann was the starter for the Woodchucks. He held his own with five innings of one-run ball, earning the win. Emanuel Corporan was the next pitcher for the Woodchucks. He went three innings and didn't allow a run or hit. Michael Portella also pitched for the Chucks, allowing one run during the ninth inning.

Top Performers

Alejandro Macario was 2-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Jace Baumann tossed five innings of one-run, three-hit ball. He was the winning pitcher.

Emanuel Corporan threw three scoreless frames. He collected four strikeouts and didn't allow a hit.

Next Up

The Chucks will return home tomorrow with a game against Fond du Lac. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

