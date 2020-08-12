Bombers Split Double Header, as Tucker, Henry Combine to No-Hit Kalamazoo in Game Two

August 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Bombers split today's double-header with the Mac Daddies, as Battle Creek's pitchers team up to record a no-hitter in game two.

GAME ONE

Battle Creek dropped game one by a score of 4-2, despite taking a lead in the first.

The Bombers got off to an early lead, as Seth Tucker (Oakland University) was hit by a pitch. He later scored on a single from Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt University), as the Bombers took a 1-0 lead. The very next batter roped a ground rule double, scoring Joe Mason (University of Mount Olive) who had walked earlier. The RBI-double was Davis Graham's (Wayne State University) first hit as a Bomber, increasing Battle Creek's lead to 2-0.

Mac Daddies' starter, Alex Babbit (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) was pulled from the game after just the one inning, allowing two runs on two hits a walk and a hit batter.

Kalamazoo tied the score in the third inning, working three consecutive baserunners off Burrell Jones (Michigan State) who started for Battle Creek. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) scored on a passed ball, while the second run was knocked in via a sac fly by Kenton Crews (University of Evansville). Jones exiting the game after the third, as the score was tied 2-2. Jones finished the day with two hits, three walks and a strikeout.

Kalamazoo knocked in what would go on to be the game-winning run when a Bianchina single scored Parker Murdie (Grand Valley State University) who led off with a single of his own.

The Mac Daddies scored their insurance run in the fifth when Kyle Ashworth (California Polytechnic State University) scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Chase Coselman (Kalamazoo College).

Ben Grable (Northwestern) who came in relief of Babbit was named the winning pitcher, working 2.1 innings and allowing five base runners. He also struck out two. Tyler Carper (University of Minnesota - Morris) was tagged with the loss, as he allowed one run in the fourth on two hits and a walk. Justin Mansager (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) recorded the save in his first appearance as a Mac Daddy, getting five outs, while allowing just one walk.

GAME TWO

The Bombers snuck away with a win in game two as both teams could not seem to string hits together. Battle Creek won 1-0, while it no-hit Kalamazoo.

Jacob Henry (Concordia University) started the game for Battle Creek, allowing four walks and striking out one in two innings.

Kalmazoo's starter, Sean Allison (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) allowed the lone run of the game, while pitching three innings. He allowed just two hits and two walks.

The game-winning run came in the bottom of the third, as Joe Jones (Concordia University) led off with a walk. Mason drove him in two batters later with an RBI-single, the second hit of the night. Jones scored when Crews misread Mason's hit to the outfield and saw it go by him, enabling Jones to be sent home.

Tucker recorded the final nine outs of the game, allowing four walks. Tucker was deemed the winning pitcher, while the loss belongs to Allison.

These two teams with square off again on Thursday, August 13 with first pitch slated for 5:15 and 8:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.