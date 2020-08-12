Pit Spitters Roll Resorters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Walks plagued the Great Lakes Resorters as they fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 13-5 in front of 500 fans Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Great Lakes Resorters used seven pitchers on the night, five of whom combined to surrender 11 free passes as the Pit Spitters batted around twice in their 19th victory.

Great Lakes starter and the Los Angeles Dodgers fifth-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, Gavin Stone, was stellar on the bump, going three innings of hitless/scoreless baseball with four strikeouts to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0. On the other end, 2019 Northwoods League champ and returning starter, Pat Hohlfeld, reeled six innings of hitless shutout baseball with three strikeouts. The Pit Spitters struck for 10 runs in the fifth and sixth frames to the tune of seven walks, three RBIs from Chris Monroe, and an RBI-double off the bat of Tito Flores, and individual RBI knocks from Johnny Hipsman and Carson Eby to take the commanding 10-0 lead. Traverse City plated an additional three runs in the top-half of the eighth inning - featuring a two-RBI base hit from Davenport University outfielder and former Grand Rapids West Catholic standout, Gaetano Vallone - before Great Lakes responded with a lone tally in the bottom-half thanks to a sacrifice fly from the LA Dodgers fourth-round pick this year, Carson Taylor, to send us into the ninth 13-1. Great Lakes rallied late, piling on four runs featuring a Noah Marcoux three-run blast - his second round-tripper this season - but it was too little too late as they fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters by the final score of 13-5.

In his very first start this season, Pat Hohlfeld (4-0), recorded the longest scoreless outing for any Pit Spitter this summer going six frames with no hits and three strikeouts in his fourth win. Resorters reliever, Mitch White (0-1), was unable to record a single out as he allowed four runs to cross on a pair of walks and one hit in his first loss this season. The Pit Spitters improve to 19-4 on the year while the Resorters fall to 4-19.

