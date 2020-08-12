Mr. Lark Gets Proper Sendoff

BISMARCK - The Bismarck Larks defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose 9-3 in a game presented by Townsquare on Tuesday night. The game marked centerfielder Wyatt Ulrich's final game with the Larks.

Ulrich received a great send off for the Larks, going 1-for-5 at the plate with one RBI, a walk and, two runs scored. The all-time Northwoods League runs scored record-holder finished his Larks career with 169 runs scored and 215 hits both the most in Larks history. He also finished two walks shy of tying the all-time NWL record.

Offense continued to be a bright spot for the Larks on Tuesday, with the Larks collecting 14 hits against Bull Moose pitching. All but two Larks players recorded at least one hit. Larks right fielder, Jaxon Rosencranz, was on fire going 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Reliever Blake Anderson was able to get into a groove for the Larks, tossing four scoreless innings in relief while striking out four Bull Moose batters and only allowing one walk. Anderson saw good command of his fastball and breaking ball, with his fastball at one point hitting 89 mph on the radar gun for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Anderson and Anthony Leedle combined for a solid five scoreless innings out of the Larks bullpen.

Of all the plays Ulrich made throughout the night, none were more impressive then the one he made in the ninth for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he robbed Bull Moose left fielder Dane Nakatsuka of a double. Ulrich made a spectacular jump-throw from the left-centerfield gap to cutoff man Cal James to assist in getting the out at second. After making the great play, Ulrich was pulled from the game by manager Will Flynt, to receive a standing ovation from Larks fans.Â

The Larks take on the Mandan Flickertails on Wednesday night for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. It was Bismarck's six-straight win as they extended their lead in the North Dakota pod standings to four games ahead of the Flickertails.

