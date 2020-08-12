Green Bay Attempts to Split Series with Rafters

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah host the final game of the season against league leading Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday night as they look to snap their three-game losing streak.

Coming into tonight's game, Wisconsin Rapids holds the best record across the entire Northwoods League at 27-10 overall. The Rafters locked up the West division last night with their 15-1 victory over Green Bay, improving to 6-1 against the Booyah in 2020. For Green Bay, they sit with a 16-21 record, a half game in front of Rockford for second place and the final playoff spot in the East. The Booyah have eight games remaining on the schedule after tonight, four at home and four on the road, with two games versus every other team in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod.

During the course of this three-game losing skid, Green Bay has struggled with command on the mound, walking 27 total batters. The Booyah will look to reverse that trend tonight as they send Marietta College right hander Dalton Wiggins to the hill. On the year, Wiggins has an 0-2 record with an ERA above seven, but he is in his third season in the Northwoods League. Last season, Wiggins led the Booyah with a 2-1 record and a 1.61 ERA. The Mineral Wells, West Virginia product is making his first start of the year.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm, and it's also Bark in the Park Night! The Booyah try to extend their advantage over Rockford in the East division, and snap their three-game losing streak. Green Bay will host La Crosse for the final time this year, starting tomorrow with both games scheduled for 6:35pm.

