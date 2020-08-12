Rafters Wrap up Season Series with Booyah

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (27-10) look to finish off the season series with the Green Bay Booyah (16-21) right on Wednesday night. Tuesday, the Rafters clobbered the Booyah, 15-1, moving to 6-1 overall on the season series, and clinching the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod West Division.

The Rafters have clinched the division title behind a masterful pitching staff. One year after the Rafters set a franchise record in ERA (3.37), the Rafters have a 3.04 staff ERA, far and away the best in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Rafter have also struck out 411 batters, 54 more than the next closest team.

Chris McElvain throws once again for the Rafters on Wednesday. McElvain has the lowest ERA amongst NWL starters this year at 0.33. McElvain has allowed just one earned run this season with 33 strikeouts. McElvain, a Vanderbilt freshman, is coming off of his longest start of the season, a six-inning shutout against Fond du Lac on August 6th. McElvain scattered three hits over six innings, only throwing 64 pitches in the outing.

The two-game series concludes at Capital Credit Union Park at 6:35pm. Coverage of the Booyah and the Rafters starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

