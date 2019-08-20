Wood Ducks Announce Fan Appreciation Specials for Final Seven Home Games

August 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks will be offering concessions deals and team store discounts, as part of fan appreciation for the final seven home games of the 2019 season, the team announced today.

Food discounts include a special $2 menu, featuring hot dogs, chips, peanuts and small pretzels. Additionally all 7.5 oz. Pepsi products will be sold for just $1. Drink specials also include Mother Earth Draft beers for just $5.

The Wood Ducks team store will also feature sales on select merchandise throughout the final two home series of the season.

The Wood Ducks play the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a three game series, tonight through Thursday, and then conclude the regular season home slate with the Frederick Keys in town August 26th through 29th. In addition to the fan appreciation discounts, our daily game specials are still available. Monday's are dogs and dogs night, featuring $1 hot dogs and $1 admission to dogs at the ballpark. Tuesday is Food Lion BOGO night, where fans can receive buy-one, get-one tickets when presenting their Food Lion MVP Card. Thursdays are Thirsty Thursday's featuring $1 Natural Light and Busch Light cans presented by Budweiser.

The action kicks off tonight at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

