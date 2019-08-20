Ryan Zimmerman to Begin Rehab Assignment with Potomac on Tuesday Night

Woodbridge, VA - As the P-Nats approach the end of the 2019 season, head out to Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium next Saturday night to get a glimpse of the future with a Victor Robles "Washington Nationals #1 Prospect" Bobblehead. With a special appearance by the XPogo Stunt Team and a postgame fireworks show, Potomac continues the club's chase for a playoff berth as they take on the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) in the final Super Saturday of the season on August 24th.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a Victor Robles Washington Nationals #1 Prospect bobblehead, presented by Dave Stinson GEICO. Robles, who played for the P-Nats in 2016 and 2017 before he ascended to the big leagues, is featured wearing his red Potomac uniform and is detailed in the mirror image of the young centerfielder. Gates open at 5:00pm in advance of a 6:35pm first pitch, so early arrival will increase your chances of coming home with this one-of-a-kind giveaway!

The renowned XPogo Stunt Team will add to the excitement, as they take their unique brand of in-game entertainment to Woodbridge. The world's best extreme pogo squad will perform throughout the game. Their performance is presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union.

Memorabilia collectors will want to stop by the Potomac Nationals Booster Club auction, which will feature game-used items and other unique collectibles. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the P-Nats' Booster Club and P-Nats' players.

Saturday night marks the final fireworks show of the 2019 season for the P-Nats. Stick around after the game for the best pyrotechnic display this side of the Occoquan!

Finally, kids can stick around after the game to run the bases like their favorite P-Nats players thanks to Glory Days Grill. Line up at the first base gate after the game comes to a close to take a lap, just like the Potomac Nationals!

