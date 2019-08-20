P-Nats, Keys Suspended in First Inning

August 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Frederick, MD - The Potomac Nationals (29-27, 59-64) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of their series opener against the Frederick Keys (20-33, 49-73) on Tuesday night, but rain forced the suspension of the contest before the Keys could bat in the bottom half of the frame.

The game will be completed on Wednesday night at 5:00, with a regularly scheduled seven-inning game to follow. The P-Nats Leadoff Show will begin at 4:45 on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. LHP Tim Cate will start the resumed game, and RHP Francys Peguero will start the seven-inning nightcap. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA.

