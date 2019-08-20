BB&T Ballpark to Host "Dash City Rocks" Concert on September 28

August 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are hosting their first-ever "Dash City Rocks!" concert at BB&T Ballpark. On Saturday, September 28, alternative rock acts Sister Hazel, Vertical Horizon and Emerson Hart (lead singer of the group Tonic) will perform at the ballpark, with gates opening at 7 p.m. The concert is presented by The City of Winston-Salem and Gears & Guitars.

Sister Hazel's 1997 album, ...Somewhere More Familiar, reached Platinum status in the United States. The hit song from the album "All for You" reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Vertical Horizon is well-known for its hit 1999 single "Everything You Want", which was the fifth-most played song on U.S. radio airwaves in 2000.

Emerson Hart is the lead singer of the alternative rock group Tonic, which has received two Grammy Award nominations to date. The group's 1997 hit "If You Could Only See" reached number one among U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock tracks.

Tickets go on-sale to Dash season ticket members and corporate partners on Thursday, August 22, at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on-sale on Monday, August 26, at 10 a.m. General Admission tickets are $18 for Dash season ticket members and select corporate partners, and $20 for the general public. Any tickets purchased before September 10 include a complimentary ticket to the 2020 Dash opener and access to an Express Beer Line at the concert. Prices increase to $25 on Tuesday, September 10.

In addition to great music, Dash concession stands will be open with food options and a wide selection of beers, including several Foothills Brewing beers on tap.

For more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.