Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 20 at Lynchburg)

August 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





After taking five out of six before the off day, the Dash begin a 14-day stretch of games with the first of a three-game set at Lynchburg on Tuesday. Winston-Salem currently sits 3.5 games back of Fayetteville for the second-half Southern Division wild card spot.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (27-28, 65-54) at Lynchburg Hillcats (25-29, 57-64)

RHP Zach Lewis (5-6, 6.23 ERA) vs. RHP Juan Mota (2-2, 4.05 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #120 (Away Game #59)

VARNELL, BIG FIFTH PUSH DASH TO WIN

Taylor Varnell notched a quality start on Sunday afternoon, and the Rayados scored four runs in the fifth inning en route to a 4-1 victory over the P-Nats at BB&T Ballpark. Winston-Salem sported its Rayados uniforms for the fifth time this season as a part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative. Making his second start at the High-A level, Varnell allowed just one run on four hits across six innings while striking out five and walking none. Down 1-0 in the fifth, Mitch Roman tied the game with an RBI single before an RBI single from Craig Dedelow gave the Dash the lead. Then, Carlos Perez roped a two-run double to make it a 4-1 contest.

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 17 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in 10 games. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal, winning the 2018 Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

IS THIS THE BIG LEAGUES?

With Manny Bañuelos joining the Dash's roster on a rehab stint, there are now two former big leaguers on the team. Bañuelos is joined by Jacob Lindgren, who appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015. During his time with the Yankees, he was the first MLB pitcher to face Bryce Harper and be younger than him. Lindgren had been strong since joining the Dash, posting a 0.73 ERA through eight appearances, striking out 16 batters through 12.1 frames.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Steele Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 17 games played, Walker is 27-for-69 with a homer, seven doubles, a triple and 13 runs. The former second-round pick ranks fourth in the CL with a 131 WRC+.

A DREAM FULFILLED

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Tuesday's contest against Lynchburg. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 1-5 with a 7.41 ERA in 15 starts.

THE HOME STRETCH BEGINS

After winning five out of its last six games, Winston-Salem sits 3.5 games back of Fayetteville with 14 games remaining in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 51 games:

One-run games: 6-12

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 7-4

Four-run games: 3-4

WELL-ROUNDED OFFENSIVELY

The Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .253), on-base percentage (1st, .332) and slugging percentage (2nd, .383). Meanwhile, Winston-Salem's 80 homers rank fourth in the Carolina League, as do the team's 86 steals this season. Winston-Salem's 529 runs scored are tied for third with Salem.

