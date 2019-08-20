Keys and Nationals Suspended

August 20, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD -The Frederick Keys and Potomac Nationals completed only half an inning before rain forced Tuesday night's game to be suspended at Nymeo Field. At the time the game was suspended, Potomac had a 2-0 lead.

Tuesday night's game will resume on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. with game two to follow. Frederick and Potomac will complete tonight's nine-inning game before playing a seven-inning contest.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can redeem their tickets from tonight's game for any remaining 2019 regular season home game. Fans must make their ticket exchanges at the box office. Those with tickets to Wednesday night's game will receive admission to both games.

Right-hander Ofelky Peralta (2-2, 5.40) will open the resumed game for the Keys against Potomac left-hander Tim Cate (4-4, 3.83). The Keys have not announced their starting pitcher for game two. Potomac will start right-hander Francys Peguero (0-0, 1.42). Both games will be broadcast on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

Wednesday is Emergency Preparedness Night at the ballpark presented by The Division of Emergency Management. For ticket information, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.