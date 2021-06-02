Wood Ducks and Mudcats Postponed

June 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Zebulon, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, June 3rd, with first pitch in game one set for 5:00 p.m. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Down East will start RHP Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 4.60) in game one and he will match up against Carolina starter RHP Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80). RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 5.06) will get the nod from manager Carlos Cardoza for game two, while RHP Jhoan Cruz (2-1, 6.43) will toe the rubber for the Mudcats.

Fans can purchase tickets for June and the rest of the season on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

Low-A East League Stories from June 2, 2021

