Cam Robinson Transferred Back to Carolina
June 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the transfer of RHP Cam Robinson to the Mudcats from Double-A Biloxi.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with three on the injured list.
In summary:
6/2: RHP Cam Robinson transferred to Carolina from Double-A Biloxi
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
