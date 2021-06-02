'Birds Stymie FredNats for Fourth Straight Win

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds continued their dominance over the Fredericksburg Nationals, collecting a 9-1 victory on Wednesday night at the New FredNats Ballpark.

The Shorebirds (19-6) earned their eighth consecutive win over the Nationals (5-21) to begin the season series.

Things got started early for Delmarva in the top of the first. Mason Janvrin began the game with a line drive single to left. After a flyout, Gunnar Henderson singled to right to put two aboard. Greg Cullen then brought in Janvrin with a base hit to right, sending Henderson to third. Dylan Harris provided the big thump in the inning with a two-run double the other way, making it 3-0 Delmarva.

In the bottom of the first Fredericksburg got one run back. Viandel Pena walked to open the frame and Jeremy De La Rosa also walked, with Pena going to third on a throwing error from catcher Ramon Rodriguez on the walk. Telmito Agustin brought home Pena when he bounced into a double play, cutting the FredNats deficit to 3-1.

Hudson Haskin started the third with a bang for Delmarva, swatting a solo homer, his third of the year, to make it 4-1. Not wanting to be outdone, Henderson followed with a solo blast of his own, his eighth of the campaign, making it 5-1 Shorebirds.

Ramon Rodriguez tacked on another run in the sixth with an RBI double while Janvrin put a cherry on top of the ball game with a three run homer, his second of the season, in the eighth to make it 9-1 Shorebirds.

Noah Denoyer (2-0) went the final four innings for Delmavra to earn the win. Denoyer walked four, but allowed no hits while striking out six in the four shutout frames.

Karlo Seijas (1-2) was dealt the loss for the FredNats. Seijas allowed six runs in five innings on eight hits and a walk, striking out four.

Xavier Moore started for Delmarva but did not factor into the decision. Moore went two innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking two.

Henderson continued his dominance over the FredNats, going 3-for-5 with his league leading eighth homer. At the top of the order, Janvrin went 2-for-4 with three driven in plus a homer.

Two of the three FredNats hits were collected by Junior Martina who went 2-for-3.

The sides go toe to toe again on Thursday, June 3, at the New FredNats Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Houston Roth (0-0, 4.20) will go for Delmarva against Alfonso Hernández (0-1, 3.68) for the FredNats.

