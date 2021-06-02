Cuevas Activated from IL, Chu Transferred to FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday a series of roster moves that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals pitching staff.

Michael Cuevas has been activated from the injured list, where he had been placed on May 8. The 19-year-old righty pitched in one game prior to his injury, allowing only one hit in 4.1 scoreless innings.

The FredNats have also received Gilberto Chu from the Complex League. Chu, 23, last pitched for the short-season Auburn Doubledays in 2019. The Panamanian righty holds a 12-13 record and a 3.03 ERA in his five-year minor league career. He will wear uniform number 26.

To make room, Jordan Bocko has been transferred to Advanced-A Wilmington and Pedro González has been transferred to the Complex League in Florida. Bocko went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 13.0 relief innings for the FredNats, and González went 0-5 with a 11.17 ERA in 9.2 innings between the rotation and bullpen.

In addition, outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa has switched uniform numbers from 26 to 21.

