Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed in Zebulon

ZEBULON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, June 3, with first pitch schedule for 5:00 p.m., gates will open at 4:30 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Wednesday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for an equal value ticket. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking.

Creedmoor native Justin Bullock (1-1, 1.80) will start for the Mudcats in game one of Thursday's twin-bill. Jhoan Cruz (2-1, 6.43) will start for Carolina in game two. Both games will be shortened to seven innings each and a 30-minute break will occur following the conclusion of game one.

