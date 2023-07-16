Wonderful Wilson Walks off Sea Dogs

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils won the series finale on Sunday evening, downing the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 on thanks to a walk-off home run by Ethan Wilson in the bottom of the ninth inning. The win gives Reading a series victory, defeating Portland in two out of three games at home.

Slow bats and excellent pitching from Reading starter Zach Haake and Portland starter Wikelman Gonzalez resulted in a scoreless tie through seven innings. Haake lasted five innings, giving up only two hits and striking out five Sea Dog batters.

Reading had a one-out bases-loaded opportunity in the first inning, but Gonzalez struck out Wilson and Madison Stokes to end the early threat.

Portland also had an opportunity to capitalize in the top of the fifth inning after a one-out double from Tyler McDonough, but McDonough was caught attempting to steal third base on a Cody Roberts missile to third base.

R-Phils reliever Andrew Baker relieved Haake in the sixth inning. Baker did not give up a hit and struck out one batter in one inning pitched.

In the seventh inning, Andrew Schultz took over for Baker and pitched another shutout inning. Schulze gave up two hits and struck out one batter.

Portland has another solid opportunity in the top of the seventh inning after Blaze Jordan singled and reached second base on a wild pitch. McDonough followed with a single to left field, but Reading's Wilson threw out Jordan at the plate to keep a scoreless tie.

Cristian Hernandez pitched the eighth inning for the R-Phils, giving up two earned runs on three hits. Hernandez walked one batter in two-thirds of an inning before being replaced by Keylan Killgore. Killgore escaped the inning without allowing more damage.

The Sea Dogs put up the first runs of the game in the top of the eighth inning after Corey Rosier knocked a one-out triple off the right field wall. Elih Marrero singled to score Rosier, Pablo Reyes walked and Nick Yorke singled to score Marrero to make it 2-0 Portland.

However, the R-Phils rallied in the bottom frame to tie things up heading into the ninth inning. Carlos De La Cruz reached base on an infield single and Oliver Dunn hit a home run to right field to tie the game at two.

Brett Schulze took the ball in the top of the ninth inning for Reading, keeping the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Wilson blasted a leadoff walk-off solo home run to send the R-Phils home with their second consecutive series victory.

Schulze earned the win for Reading to improve to 5-5 on the season and Joe Jones suffered the loss for Portland to fall to 1-1. With the win, Reading improves to 7-7 in the second half and Portland falls to 11-4 in the second half with the loss.

After an off day tomorrow, Reading is on the road at the Altoona Curve starting Tuesday through Sunday. First pitch Tuesday is at 6 p.m. and the pitching matchups are still to be determined. A video stream is available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home Tuesday, July 25, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) are in town. The series runs from Tuesday July 25 to Sunday July 30 and tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

