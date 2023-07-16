Ponies Drop Series Finale to Somerset

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-10, 39-44) fell to the Somerset Patriots 9-4 on Sunday night in the series finale at Mirabito Stadium. Somerset won the three-game series 2-1.

The Ponies got on the board first with two runs in the second inning. Jose Mena hit an RBI single that scored Agustin Ruiz to make it 1-0. Jaylen Palmer then grounded into a fielder's choice, which drove in Branden Fryman to raise Binghamton's lead to 2-0.

Somerset (7-7, 49-33) scraped across its first run in the third inning on a solo homer from Max Burt. The Patriots then added five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead. The five-run fourth inning was highlighted by an RBI single from Mickey Gasper, an RBI walk from Jeisson Rosario, a two-run single from Trey Sweeney, and a sacrifice fly from Austin Wells.

Up 6-2 in the sixth, Somerset scored once again, as T.J. Rumfield hit an RBI double that scored Jasson Domínguez to make it 7-2.

The Ponies built a slight rally in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jose Peroza led off the frame with a walk and later scored on an error to cut the deficit to 7-3. In the seventh, Palmer led off with a single and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.

Domínguez hit a clutch two-run triple to extend Somerset's lead to 9-4 in the eighth inning.

The Rumble Ponies will open a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM and pregame coverage will get underway at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Wyatt Young and Fryman recorded multi-hit games with two singles each...Daison Acosta tossed a perfect inning in relief...Dedniel Núñez tossed a scoreless frame out of the bullpen with a strikeout...Dylan Tebrake made his Double-A debut for Binghamton out of the bullpen...Junior Santos pitched in relief for the first time this season.

